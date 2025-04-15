Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I was a child soldier – here’s what it’ll take to protect young lives in conflict zones

By Charles Wratto, Associate Professor of Peace, Politics, and Conflict Studies, Babes Bolyai University
The use of child soldiers is a profound human tragedy that continues to scar generations across the world.

According to the United Nations, over the years, thousands of children, some as young as six years old, have been manipulated, indoctrinated and coerced into joining armed groups.

Many of these children have fought against peacekeeping troops in Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and US-led coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Global fight back begins as anti-Pride law comes into effect
~ On stage but out of the spotlight − the quiet struggle of being an opening act
~ The Thucydides Trap: Vital lessons from ancient Greece for China and the US … or a load of old claptrap?
~ Educators find creative work-arounds to new laws that restrict what they can teach
~ Volcanic ash is a silent killer, more so than lava: What Alaska needs to know with Mount Spurr likely to erupt
~ Preventive care may no longer be free in 2026 because of HIV stigma − unless the Trump administration successfully defends the ACA
~ How bird flu differs from seasonal flu − an infectious disease researcher explains
~ A need for chaos powers some Americans’ support for Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the US government
~ Beggar thy neighbor, harm thyself: Tariffs like Trump’s come with pitfalls, history shows
~ 25 years of Everglades restoration has improved drinking water for millions in Florida, but a new risk is rising
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter