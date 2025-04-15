Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Russia have military interest in Indonesia? Here’s what we know – and why Australia would be concerned

By Matthew Sussex, Associate Professor (Adj), Griffith Asia Institute; and Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Moscow and Jakarta have sought to deepen their military ties in recent years, which should give Australia some reason for concern.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First UK birth after womb transplant is a medical breakthrough – but raises important ethical questions
~ How mine water could warm up the UK’s forgotten coal towns
~ Birth of India: ‘biggest experiment’ with democracy was a huge gamble. Happily the people have made it work – here’s how
~ When dogs return to nature – just how domesticated are our pooches really?
~ Tariffs and trade wars: here’s what Trump is failing to learn from the Great Depression
~ Boat Race row is just the latest example of a century of academic dispute over teacher education
~ Trump has shown he will backtrack on tariffs. What does that say about how to wage a trade war?
~ Sudan: Two years of war and shameful international neglect
~ Election Diary: for a few hours, it seemed possible the Russians might be coming
~ German Coalition’s Troubling Plans on Social Security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter