First UK birth after womb transplant is a medical breakthrough – but raises important ethical questions
By Laura O'Donovan, Lecturer in Law, University of Sheffield
Nicola J. Williams, Wellcome Lecturer in The Ethics of Human Reproduction, Lancaster University
Stephen Wilkinson, Distinguished Professor of Bioethics, Lancaster University
A baby girl named Amy Isabel has become the first child in the UK to be born to a mother who has had a womb transplant. Amy is one of around 65 children worldwide born as a result of pioneering research into the procedure.
This breakthrough provides hope for many of the estimated 15,000 UK women with uterine factor infertility…
- Tuesday, April 15, 2025