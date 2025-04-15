How mine water could warm up the UK’s forgotten coal towns
By Jingyi Li, Research Associate, Geothermal Energy and Climate Change, University of Manchester
Alejandro Gallego Schmid, Senior Lecturer in Circular Economy and Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment, University of Manchester
Cathy Hollis, Chair of Carbonate Geoscience, University of Manchester
The Ukraine war sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving up prices and leaving households across the UK struggling with soaring energy bills. But beneath the ground, in disused coal mines, lies a hidden resource – warm water. This underused geothermal source could be transformed into affordable, low-carbon heating for homes and businesses, especially in regions hardest hit economically by the decline of coal.
Across the UK, around 25% of the population lives…
- Tuesday, April 15, 2025