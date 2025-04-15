Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How mine water could warm up the UK’s forgotten coal towns

By Jingyi Li, Research Associate, Geothermal Energy and Climate Change, University of Manchester
Alejandro Gallego Schmid, Senior Lecturer in Circular Economy and Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment, University of Manchester
Cathy Hollis, Chair of Carbonate Geoscience, University of Manchester
The Ukraine war sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving up prices and leaving households across the UK struggling with soaring energy bills. But beneath the ground, in disused coal mines, lies a hidden resource – warm water. This underused geothermal source could be transformed into affordable, low-carbon heating for homes and businesses, especially in regions hardest hit economically by the decline of coal.

Across the UK, around 25% of the population lives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does Russia have military interest in Indonesia? Here’s what we know – and why Australia would be concerned
~ First UK birth after womb transplant is a medical breakthrough – but raises important ethical questions
~ Birth of India: ‘biggest experiment’ with democracy was a huge gamble. Happily the people have made it work – here’s how
~ When dogs return to nature – just how domesticated are our pooches really?
~ Tariffs and trade wars: here’s what Trump is failing to learn from the Great Depression
~ Boat Race row is just the latest example of a century of academic dispute over teacher education
~ Trump has shown he will backtrack on tariffs. What does that say about how to wage a trade war?
~ Sudan: Two years of war and shameful international neglect
~ Election Diary: for a few hours, it seemed possible the Russians might be coming
~ German Coalition’s Troubling Plans on Social Security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter