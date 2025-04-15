Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Two years of war and shameful international neglect

By Amnesty International
On the two-year anniversary of the outbreak of Sudan’s civil war, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:  “Today is a day of shame. Shame on the perpetrators on both sides of this terrible conflict who have inflicted unimaginable suffering on civilians. Shame on the world for turning […] The post Sudan: Two years of war and shameful international neglect appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election Diary: for a few hours, it seemed possible the Russians might be coming
~ German Coalition’s Troubling Plans on Social Security
~ New Amnesty International Hong Kong office opens overseas
~ Renting a home in Australia means handing over too much sensitive info. It’s a national security risk
~ Labor surges to 7-point lead in Resolve poll, and has sizeable leads in two other national polls
~ A weird phrase is plaguing scientific papers – and we traced it back to a glitch in AI training data
~ Disarray, dilution, discontent: Three facts of the 2025 Croatian presidential election
~ EU should press Bhutan to free political prisoners
~ The EU Should Press Bhutan to Free Political Prisoners
~ The EU Should Press Bhutan to Free Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter