German Coalition’s Troubling Plans on Social Security

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People choose groceries at a food bank in Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, July 21, 2022. © 2022 Bernd Weißbrod/AP Photo The April 9 coalition agreement between Germany’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union and Social Democratic Party is unfortunately a return to a harsh social security system packaged as “reform” and “simplification.” Rather than addressing the growing number of people in the country at risk of poverty, the agreement strips back support for people receiving long-term unemployment assistance and punishes them by withholding…


