New Amnesty International Hong Kong office opens overseas

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has announced the launch of a new Hong Kong section based overseas, following the closure of its offices in the city in 2021 amid a crackdown on human rights. The new entity, Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas (AIHKO), will be led by Hong Kong diaspora activists operating from key international hubs including Australia, […] The post New Amnesty International Hong Kong office opens overseas appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


