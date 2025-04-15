Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A weird phrase is plaguing scientific papers – and we traced it back to a glitch in AI training data

By Aaron J. Snoswell, Research Fellow in AI Accountability, Queensland University of Technology
Kevin Witzenberger, Research Fellow, GenAI Lab, Queensland University of Technology
Rayane El Masri, PhD Candidate, GenAI Lab, Queensland University of Technology
Earlier this year, scientists discovered a peculiar term appearing in published papers: “vegetative electron microscopy”.

This phrase, which sounds technical but is actually nonsense, has become a “digital fossil” – an error preserved and reinforced in artificial intelligence (AI) systems that is nearly impossible to remove from our knowledge repositories.

Like biological fossils trapped in rock, these digital artefacts may become permanent fixtures…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Amnesty International Hong Kong office opens overseas
~ Renting a home in Australia means handing over too much sensitive info. It’s a national security risk
~ Labor surges to 7-point lead in Resolve poll, and has sizeable leads in two other national polls
~ Disarray, dilution, discontent: Three facts of the 2025 Croatian presidential election
~ EU should press Bhutan to free political prisoners
~ The EU Should Press Bhutan to Free Political Prisoners
~ Trump’s tariffs rollercoaster is really about Republican unity
~ Why does Putin insist Ukranians and Russians are ‘one people’? The answer spans centuries of colonisation and resistance
~ Social media is the new election battleground. Is embracing influencers smart, risky or both?
~ What’s the difference between Easter egg chocolate and regular chocolate?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter