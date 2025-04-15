Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between Easter egg chocolate and regular chocolate?

By Margaret Murray, Senior Lecturer, nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology
Andrew Costanzo, Senior Lecturer in food and nutrition sciences, Deakin University
With Easter around the corner, you’ll have seen chocolate Easter eggs on supermarket shelves. Maybe you’ve bought some already.

But is there a difference between Easter chocolate and the everyday kind? Does Easter chocolate really taste better, as some people say?

As we’ll see, any difference is less about the ingredients and more about how we experience the chocolate when we eat it.

What do they contain?


© The Conversation -
