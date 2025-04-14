Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Winter electricity prices are rising – how do we know we’re getting value for money?

By Richard Meade, Adjunct Associate Professor, Griffith University, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
Magnus Söderberg, Professor & Director, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
Power regulators want to ensure reliable electricity supply, but there’s more to customer service than that in the age of smart appliances, solar panels and EVs.The Conversation


