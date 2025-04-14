Owners are officially no longer responsible for tourism accidents on their land – but they never really were
By Chris Peace, Lecturer in Occupational Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Danaë Anderson, Lecturer in Occupational Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Joanne Crawford, Professor of Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The government says Health & Safety at Work Act changes will remove a ‘climate of fear’. But making it easier for operators to comply with regulations would help more.
