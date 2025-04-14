Tolerance.ca
Would looser lending rules help more people buy a house – or just put them at risk?

By Andrew Grant, Associate Professor in Finance, University of Sydney
Serviceability buffers aren’t just bureaucratic hurdles for home buyers. They are a brake on unsustainable borrowing and a cushion against future shocks.The Conversation


