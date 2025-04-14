Trainwrecks and triumphs: the 10 best books about the political campaign trail, chosen by experts
By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anna Broinowski, Director of Master of Film and Screen Arts and Senior Lecturer, School of Art, Communication and English, University of Sydney
Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
Paul Strangio, Emeritus Professor of Politics, Monash University
Robert Phiddian, Professor of English, Flinders University
Phantasmagorical policy promises, TV meltdowns, gonzo journalists … political campaigns were once the stuff of passion and high drama. We asked 10 experts to nominate their favourite book about the hustings hustle.
The Victory: the inside story of the takeover of Australia – Pamela Williams
Pamela Williams, a journalist with the Australian Financial Review, gained extraordinary access to the Liberals’ campaign for the 1996 election, in which John Howard defeated Prime Minister Paul Keating, ending 13 years of Labor government.
Williams’ book not just documents…
- Monday, April 14, 2025