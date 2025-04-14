Focusing on a child’s strengths can transform assessments – and help them thrive after an ADHD or autism diagnosis
By Adam Guastella, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Michael Crouch Chair in Child and Youth Mental Health, University of Sydney
Kelsie Boulton, Senior Research Fellow in Child Neurodevelopment, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Natalie Silove, Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician and Associate Professor, University of Sydney
A new strengths checklist aims to help parents, carers and clinicians more easily identify a child’s skills, talents and positive qualities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 14, 2025