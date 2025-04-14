Tolerance.ca
Lebanon: Journalists, Activist Summoned for Investigations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Beirut Lebanon, November 16, 2015.  © 2015 Bilal Hussein/AP Photo (Beirut) – Lebanese journalists, media organizations, and civil society groups are facing the repeated use of criminal defamation charges and other vague legal provisions in response to their work alleging corruption and financial mismanagement in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 10, Lebanon’s public prosecution summoned journalists from Daraj and Megaphone, two Lebanese media organizations, and the executive director of Kulluna Irada, an advocacy group,…


