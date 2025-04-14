Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second’

By Amnesty International
21 March marks both the beginning of spring and Mother’s Day in Palestine. A day of celebration, of hope, but it is hard for us to think of hope now. My 12-year-old son apologized to me because he could not buy me a present on Mother’s Day, I hugged him and said that their survival […] The post Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: ‘Darkest chapters’ ahead as Darfur massacre claims over 100 lives
~ Lebanon: Authorities must immediately dismiss complaint against independent media outlets
~ Why the meteorites that hit Earth have less water than the asteroid bits brought back by space probes – a planetary scientist explains new research
~ Coal in Alberta: Neither public outrage nor waning global demand seem to matter to Danielle Smith
~ Playing and exploring outdoors brings risk – and that’s good for children
~ From trauma to anxiety and depression, how online sexual harassment can seriously harm victims’ mental health
~ How paranormal beliefs help people cope in uncertain times
~ Fat in common cooking oils is linked to aggressive breast cancer - but here’s why you shouldn’t panic
~ Ecuador: can freshly re-elected Daniel Noboa govern a country in crisis?
~ New UK system to protect satellites against attack shows how global conflict has spilled into outer space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter