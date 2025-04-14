Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Playing and exploring outdoors brings risk – and that’s good for children

By Adele Doran, Principal Lecturer/Research & Innovation Lead, Sheffield Hallam University
John Allan, Visiting Fellow in Education, Sheffield Hallam University
Josephine Booth, Principal Research Fellow in Education, Sheffield Hallam University
When climbing trees, riding a bike fast or exploring a woodland, children make their own decisions on which risks to take and which to avoid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
