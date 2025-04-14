Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How paranormal beliefs help people cope in uncertain times

By Andrew Denovan, Senior lecturer in Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
Ken Drinkwater, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Cognitive and Parapsychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Neil Dagnall, Professor in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Paranormal beliefs create a sense of control, predictability and comfort in uncertain times, according to academic studies. That doesn’t explain why some people find them more appealing than others, though recent studies are starting to offer explanations about why some people feel so drawn to the paranormal.

Paranormal beliefs are convictions in notions beyond what mainstream science can explain,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
