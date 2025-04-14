Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s thriving, who’s struggling and who’s stuck at the kitchen table: how working lives are changing in the UK

By Alan Felstead, Emeritus Professor, Cardiff University
For many people in the UK work is changing: how we work, what we do and where we do it. The change is faster for some than it is for others – and it’s not always changing for the better.

A new national survey — organised and managed by my colleagues and I — paints a mixed picture of UK working life. What makes the Skills and Employment Survey 2024 unique is that it the eighth in of a series that stretches back to the mid-1980s .

The survey focuses on people’s working lives: what skills they use, how…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: ‘Darkest chapters’ ahead as Darfur massacre claims over 100 lives
~ Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second’
~ Lebanon: Authorities must immediately dismiss complaint against independent media outlets
~ Why the meteorites that hit Earth have less water than the asteroid bits brought back by space probes – a planetary scientist explains new research
~ Coal in Alberta: Neither public outrage nor waning global demand seem to matter to Danielle Smith
~ Playing and exploring outdoors brings risk – and that’s good for children
~ From trauma to anxiety and depression, how online sexual harassment can seriously harm victims’ mental health
~ How paranormal beliefs help people cope in uncertain times
~ Fat in common cooking oils is linked to aggressive breast cancer - but here’s why you shouldn’t panic
~ Ecuador: can freshly re-elected Daniel Noboa govern a country in crisis?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter