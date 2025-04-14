Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘de-extinct’ dire wolves are a Trojan horse to hide humanity’s destruction of nature

By Rich Grenyer, Associate Professor in Biogeography and Biodiversity, University of Oxford
With wildlife populations globally 73% smaller on average than in 1970 and large mammals missing from much of the world, surely there’s never been a better time to “de-extinct” species? US biotech company Colossal Biosciences Inc claimed to do just that recently by resurrecting the dire wolf from Game of Thrones (a species that also lived in our world, several thousand years ago).

The potential…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: ‘Darkest chapters’ ahead as Darfur massacre claims over 100 lives
~ Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second’
~ Lebanon: Authorities must immediately dismiss complaint against independent media outlets
~ Why the meteorites that hit Earth have less water than the asteroid bits brought back by space probes – a planetary scientist explains new research
~ Coal in Alberta: Neither public outrage nor waning global demand seem to matter to Danielle Smith
~ Playing and exploring outdoors brings risk – and that’s good for children
~ From trauma to anxiety and depression, how online sexual harassment can seriously harm victims’ mental health
~ How paranormal beliefs help people cope in uncertain times
~ Fat in common cooking oils is linked to aggressive breast cancer - but here’s why you shouldn’t panic
~ Ecuador: can freshly re-elected Daniel Noboa govern a country in crisis?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter