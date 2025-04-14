Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farewell to Mario Vargas Llosa, the end of an era for Latin America’s literary luminaries

By Ángel Esteban del Campo, Catedrático de Literatura Hispanoamericana, Universidad de Granada
The death of Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, 1936 - Lima, 2025) marks the end of a Golden Age of Latin American literature. Just as there will not be another generation in Spain like that of Cervantes, Lope de Vega, Calderón de la Barca, Tirso de Molina, Góngora and Quevedo, in America there will not be another like that of Vargas Llosa, Gabriel García Márquez, Julio Cortázar, César Vallejo, Pablo Neruda, Jorge Luis Borges, Alejo Carpentier and Carlos Fuentes.

Vargas Llosa’s unparalleled awareness of his craft made him perhaps the most accomplished writer among his contemporaries.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
