Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pennsylvania may be short 20,000 nurses by 2026

By Kymberlee Montgomery, Senior Associate Dean of Nursing, Drexel University
Mary Ellen Smith Glasgow, Professor of Nursing, Duquesne University
Imagine nearly every seat in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center − over 20,000 seats − are empty. That’s the scale of Pennsylvania’s projected shortfall of registered nurses by 2026, according to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Hospitals in the state report an average 14% vacancy rate for registered nurses. In rural areas it is much higher.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second.’
~ Farewell to Mario Vargas Llosa, the end of an era for Latin America’s literary luminaries
~ How the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service protects public health at home and abroad
~ Utilities choosing coal, solar, nuclear or other power sources have a lot to consider, beyond just cost
~ How and where is nuclear waste stored in the US?
~ ICE has broad power to detain and arrest noncitizens – but is still bound by constitutional limits
~ Same-sex marriage is under attack by state lawmakers, emboldened by Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ measures and the Supreme Court’s willingness to overturn precedent
~ Are twins allergic to the same things?
~ Perceived consensus drives moral intolerance in a time of identity-driven politics and online bubbles
~ Getting AIs working toward human goals − study shows how to measure misalignment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter