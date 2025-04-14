Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s healthcare funding crisis: 3 strategies to manage deadly diseases

By Francisca Mutapi, Professor in Global Health Infection and Immunity. and co-Director of the Global Health Academy, University of Edinburgh
The increasing trend of reducing foreign aid to Africa is forcing the continent to reassess its approach to healthcare delivery.

African countries face a major challenge of dealing with high rates of communicable diseases, such as malaria and HIV/Aids, and rising levels of non-communicable diseases. But the continent’s health systems don’t have the resources to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to address these challenges.

Historically,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Testimony from Gaza: ‘To be a mother during genocide is to fight, every minute, every second.’
~ Farewell to Mario Vargas Llosa, the end of an era for Latin America’s literary luminaries
~ Pennsylvania may be short 20,000 nurses by 2026
~ How the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service protects public health at home and abroad
~ Utilities choosing coal, solar, nuclear or other power sources have a lot to consider, beyond just cost
~ How and where is nuclear waste stored in the US?
~ ICE has broad power to detain and arrest noncitizens – but is still bound by constitutional limits
~ Same-sex marriage is under attack by state lawmakers, emboldened by Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ measures and the Supreme Court’s willingness to overturn precedent
~ Are twins allergic to the same things?
~ Perceived consensus drives moral intolerance in a time of identity-driven politics and online bubbles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter