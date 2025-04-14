Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google, antitrust enforcement and the future of European digital sovereignty

By Anne C. Witt, Professor of Law, Augmented Law Institute, EDHEC Business School
Google’s antitrust worries are piling up in the US and in Europe. But the Trump administration isn’t pleased with EU regulatory efforts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
