Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Morocco made us innocent’: the many selves of Robert Dessaix

By Dan Dixon, Adjunct Lecturer, English and Writing, University of Sydney
In an interview with The Paris Review, novelist Don DeLillo said, “I’m completely willing to let language press meaning upon me”. That’s not to say the sound of a sentence should be given priority over its meaning, but that meaning finds its full expression – is discovered – in the aesthetically elegant or stylistically forceful sentence.

This is the feeling one gets reading Robert Dessaix, the 81-year-old Australian novelist, essayist, journalist and memoirist. In his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common are errors in IVF labs? Can they be prevented?
~ Censored modern Chinese history resurfaces in online archive: Interview with China historian Ian Johnson
~ EU Border Agency: Use Aerial Surveillance to Save Lives at Sea
~ Ghana: Branded for Life
~ Sudan: After 2 Years of War, Global Action Needed
~ Curious Kids: If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?
~ The Family Court could better protect Indigenous women and children, but there are barriers in the way
~ China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use
~ Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide
~ Strongmen, Daggy Dads and State Daddies: how different styles of political masculinity play into Australian elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter