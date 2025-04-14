Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Border Agency: Use Aerial Surveillance to Save Lives at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Médécins Sans Frontières rescue crew help a man on board following a rescue in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 20, 2024.  © 2024 Mohamad Cheblak/MSF (Brussels, April 14, 2025) – Frontex, the European Union’s Border and Coast Guard agency, should ensure that its aerial surveillance capacity is used to save lives at sea, Human Rights Watch said today. The organization met with Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens on April 2, 2025, to deliver an EU-wide petition calling on the agency to take concrete steps that would enable more timely rescues…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common are errors in IVF labs? Can they be prevented?
~ Censored modern Chinese history resurfaces in online archive: Interview with China historian Ian Johnson
~ Ghana: Branded for Life
~ ‘Morocco made us innocent’: the many selves of Robert Dessaix
~ Sudan: After 2 Years of War, Global Action Needed
~ Curious Kids: If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?
~ The Family Court could better protect Indigenous women and children, but there are barriers in the way
~ China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use
~ Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide
~ Strongmen, Daggy Dads and State Daddies: how different styles of political masculinity play into Australian elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter