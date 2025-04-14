Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?

By Dylan Irvine, Outstanding Future Researcher - Northern Water Futures, Charles Darwin University

If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?

–Ellis, 6 and a half, Hobart

This is a great question Ellis! The short answer is yes, but the change in water level will be extremely tiny. You can actually test this idea at home.

For starters, you’ll need a glass of water and a teaspoon. Fill the glass almost to the top, and take note of the water level. Now, carefully remove a teaspoon of water. Can you see the difference in the water level? Maybe you can, but maybe not.

You could repeat this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common are errors in IVF labs? Can they be prevented?
~ Censored modern Chinese history resurfaces in online archive: Interview with China historian Ian Johnson
~ EU Border Agency: Use Aerial Surveillance to Save Lives at Sea
~ Ghana: Branded for Life
~ ‘Morocco made us innocent’: the many selves of Robert Dessaix
~ Sudan: After 2 Years of War, Global Action Needed
~ The Family Court could better protect Indigenous women and children, but there are barriers in the way
~ China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use
~ Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide
~ Strongmen, Daggy Dads and State Daddies: how different styles of political masculinity play into Australian elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter