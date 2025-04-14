Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Family Court could better protect Indigenous women and children, but there are barriers in the way

By Heather Douglas, Professor of Law and Deputy Director of the Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), The University of Melbourne
Kyllie Cripps, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, CI ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Samantha O'Donnell, Research Fellow, the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), The University of Melbourne
The family law system is crucial for protecting women and children nationwide. With its combination of judicial oversight, counselling and alternative dispute resolution, the family court can offer meaningful support to parents in complex situations. But First Nations families may be missing out.

We partnered with Women’s Legal Services Australia to prepare a new review.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common are errors in IVF labs? Can they be prevented?
~ Censored modern Chinese history resurfaces in online archive: Interview with China historian Ian Johnson
~ EU Border Agency: Use Aerial Surveillance to Save Lives at Sea
~ Ghana: Branded for Life
~ ‘Morocco made us innocent’: the many selves of Robert Dessaix
~ Sudan: After 2 Years of War, Global Action Needed
~ Curious Kids: If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?
~ China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use
~ Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide
~ Strongmen, Daggy Dads and State Daddies: how different styles of political masculinity play into Australian elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter