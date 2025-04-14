Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Tibetan Buddhist monk and a woman share a mobile phone outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, on June 1, 2021. © 2021 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images (New York) – China’s government has arrested dozens of people in Tibetan areas since 2021 for politically motived phone and internet-related offenses, Human Rights Watch said today. Tibetan journalists in exile report that these arrests typically target Tibetans accused of keeping “banned content” on their phone or contacting people outside China, including relatives.The full scale of such…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
