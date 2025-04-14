Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Branded for Life

By Amnesty International
A Cycle of Fear and Abandonment These women are not alone. Hundreds more live in Ghana’s camps, their stories echoing the same themes: betrayal, violence, and systemic neglect. Many are elderly, disabled, or widowed—easy targets in communities where poverty and superstition collide. Yet, amid the suffering, there are glimmers of hope. Some women, like Mariama*, […] The post Ghana: Branded for Life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common are errors in IVF labs? Can they be prevented?
~ Censored modern Chinese history resurfaces in online archive: Interview with China historian Ian Johnson
~ EU Border Agency: Use Aerial Surveillance to Save Lives at Sea
~ ‘Morocco made us innocent’: the many selves of Robert Dessaix
~ Sudan: After 2 Years of War, Global Action Needed
~ Curious Kids: If you scoop a bucket of water out of the ocean, does it get lower?
~ The Family Court could better protect Indigenous women and children, but there are barriers in the way
~ China: Police Arrest Tibetans for Internet, Phone Use
~ Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide
~ Strongmen, Daggy Dads and State Daddies: how different styles of political masculinity play into Australian elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter