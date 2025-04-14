Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-election tax reform is the key to reversing Australia’s growing wealth divide

By Helen Hodgson, Professor, Curtin Law School and Curtin Business School, Curtin University
Several options are available for meaningful tax reform, that would make Australia a fairer place for all generations. All it will take is some political courage.The Conversation


© The Conversation
