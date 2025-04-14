Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: No Arrests in Post-Election Political Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mozambique police officers look on as protesters gather in Maputo while Daniel Chapo is sworn in as Mozambique’s president on January 15, 2025.  © 2025 AMILTON NEVES/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Mozambican authorities have failed to conduct credible investigations into the wave of political killings following the October 2024 general elections, Human Rights Watch said today. Unidentified gunmen, some wearing security force uniforms, shot dead at least 10 key opposition party officials from October through March 2025.Most of the people targeted had…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
