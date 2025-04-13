Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newspoll steady but Albanese’s ratings jump; swing to Labor in marginal seats

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While the two-party preferred numbers are steady, the prime minister’s approval rating has improved, as have Labor’s chances in marginal seats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terminations at U.S. government agencies that monitor extreme weather events will have negative effects
~ U.S. tariffs are about to trigger the greatest trade diversion the world has ever seen
~ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s record-breaking contract with the Toronto Blue Jays is a win-win deal for both sides
~ How I’m teaching Holocaust literature in light of Canadian recommendations around combatting antisemitism
~ Humanity depends on the ocean — Here is what we need to prioritize for immediate ocean science research
~ Kathmandu, Nepal's liquid landscape: Hiti Pranali water heritage
~ Power drives global affairs today, not rules – what Africa’s strategies should be
~ Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem
~ Election Diary: Liberal and Labor launches focus on housing, but who thinks either side can fix that crisis any time soon?
~ Voters have a clear choice. Labor’s long term and equitable tax reform or the Coalition’s big but one-off tax cuts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter