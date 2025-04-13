Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanity depends on the ocean — Here is what we need to prioritize for immediate ocean science research

By Brad deYoung, Robert Bartlett Professor of Oceanography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kristen St John, Professor of Geoscience, James Madison University
Mona Behl, Associate Director of Georgia Sea Grant, University of Georgia
Peter Girguis, Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University
Richard W Murray, Senior Scientist (emeritus), Department of Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Stephen Palumbi, Professor in Marine Sciences, Stanford University
Global ocean research needs to shift priorities to ensure the health and well-being of our oceans, and by extension, humanity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terminations at U.S. government agencies that monitor extreme weather events will have negative effects
~ U.S. tariffs are about to trigger the greatest trade diversion the world has ever seen
~ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s record-breaking contract with the Toronto Blue Jays is a win-win deal for both sides
~ Newspoll steady but Albanese’s ratings jump; swing to Labor in marginal seats
~ How I’m teaching Holocaust literature in light of Canadian recommendations around combatting antisemitism
~ Kathmandu, Nepal's liquid landscape: Hiti Pranali water heritage
~ Power drives global affairs today, not rules – what Africa’s strategies should be
~ Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem
~ Election Diary: Liberal and Labor launches focus on housing, but who thinks either side can fix that crisis any time soon?
~ Voters have a clear choice. Labor’s long term and equitable tax reform or the Coalition’s big but one-off tax cuts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter