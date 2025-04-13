Power drives global affairs today, not rules – what Africa’s strategies should be
By Kennedy Mbeva, Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Reuben Makomere, University Research Associate, University of Tasmania
A new world order is emerging. The United States is no longer the sole force shaping global events; countries like China, Russia, India and the Gulf states are growing in influence.
This shift has intensified global competition and made international cooperation more challenging. In today’s world, power, not rules, is the key driver of global affairs.
What is Africa’s role? Drawing on our research, we argue that the continent should adopt a pragmatic strategy involving two…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 13, 2025