Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem
By Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting lecturer, University of Pittsburg and Adjunct Associate Professor, Osaka University, University of Pittsburgh
Daniel Oviedo, Associate professor, UCL
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Mariajose Nieto, Research fellow, UCL
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Stephen Leonard Mensah, Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Memphis
Humans are walking beings. Walking is intrinsically linked to our physical development from childhood and enables our connections with people and places. We can say it is essential to our physical and mental well-being.
Walking can also help create inclusive and sustainable cities. Most western cities incorporate this need in their spatial planning.
In African countries like Ghana, however, the fact that most people walk doesn’t always mean they prefer to. They need to walk because it’s cheaper than using motor vehicles. But many African cities are not friendly to pedestrians.…
- Sunday, April 13, 2025