Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Struggling PhD mums: The need for a supportive environment for mental wellbeing

By Pratiwi Utami, Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Being a PhD mum is tough. Balancing the dual roles can take a serious toll on mental health. To prevent that, various supports are urgently needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Trump fatigue’ is putting Kiwis off the news, with trust in media still low – new report
~ When it comes to bullying, small actions can help stop big problems
~ Dutton to offer targeted income tax offset of up to $1,200
~ Albanese pitches to aspiring home buyers with $10 billion plan and removal of means test on deposit guarantee
~ Building resilient models for Uganda’s education system
~ How China’s model of internet censorship is getting traction in Asia: Interview with ARTICLE 19 researchers
~ China's vested interest in electrifying public transport in Nepal
~ Civilians Around Sudan’s El Fasher Face New Attacks
~ Women are leading the fight against gender-based violence in northern Nigeria
~ Myanmar: Military strikes persist amid earthquake response efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter