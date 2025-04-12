‘Trump fatigue’ is putting Kiwis off the news, with trust in media still low – new report
By Merja Myllylahti, Senior Lecturer, Co-Director Research Centre for Journalism, Media & Democracy, Auckland University of Technology
Greg Treadwell, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Auckland University of Technology
Previously plummeting levels of trust in the news seem to be stabilising. But this year’s Trust in News report also shows more people are avoiding the media in general.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, April 12, 2025