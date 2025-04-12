Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Trump fatigue’ is putting Kiwis off the news, with trust in media still low – new report

By Merja Myllylahti, Senior Lecturer, Co-Director Research Centre for Journalism, Media & Democracy, Auckland University of Technology
Greg Treadwell, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Auckland University of Technology
Previously plummeting levels of trust in the news seem to be stabilising. But this year’s Trust in News report also shows more people are avoiding the media in general.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When it comes to bullying, small actions can help stop big problems
~ Dutton to offer targeted income tax offset of up to $1,200
~ Albanese pitches to aspiring home buyers with $10 billion plan and removal of means test on deposit guarantee
~ Building resilient models for Uganda’s education system
~ How China’s model of internet censorship is getting traction in Asia: Interview with ARTICLE 19 researchers
~ China's vested interest in electrifying public transport in Nepal
~ Civilians Around Sudan’s El Fasher Face New Attacks
~ Women are leading the fight against gender-based violence in northern Nigeria
~ Myanmar: Military strikes persist amid earthquake response efforts
~ Tanzania: Stop repression of opposition leaders and immediately release Tundu Lissu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter