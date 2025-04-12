Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building resilient models for Uganda’s education system

By Mohamed Mohamud
Uganda has one of the highest rates of exclusion from education in the world; around 20 percent of primary school children are not enrolled in school.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How China’s model of internet censorship is getting traction in Asia: Interview with ARTICLE 19 researchers
~ China's vested interest in electrifying public transport in Nepal
~ Civilians Around Sudan’s El Fasher Face New Attacks
~ Women are leading the fight against gender-based violence in northern Nigeria
~ Myanmar: Military strikes persist amid earthquake response efforts
~ Tanzania: Stop repression of opposition leaders and immediately release Tundu Lissu
~ Why it matters for European security if an American no longer commands Nato troops – by a former Trident submarine commander
~ The largest flood in Earth’s history burst through Gibraltar and Sicily and refilled the entire Mediterranean in just a few years
~ White Lotus: ‘the show’s depiction of sibling sexual behaviour is incredibly harmful’ – expert opinion
~ In trade war with the US, China holds a lot more cards than Trump may think − in fact, it might have a winning hand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter