Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civilians Around Sudan’s El Fasher Face New Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people who fled the Zamzam camp, gather near the town of Tawila in North Darfur, Sudan, February 14, 2025. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images Global leaders need to respond to reports of fresh attacks by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Zamzam displacement camp near North Darfur’s capital of El Fasher. The camp hosts at least half a million people who have fled past and present violence and abuse in Darfur. In recent days, hundreds of desperate civilians have arrived in Tawila, a town 60 kilometers west of Zamzam, destitute, hungry, and thirsty, reporting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
