Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women are leading the fight against gender-based violence in northern Nigeria

By Peace News
A 2019 survey by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that 30 percent of the country’s women aged 15–49 had experienced physical violence, while 68 percent had experienced emotional, economic, or sexual abuse.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Military strikes persist amid earthquake response efforts
~ Tanzania: Stop repression of opposition leaders and immediately release Tundu Lissu
~ Why it matters for European security if an American no longer commands Nato troops – by a former Trident submarine commander
~ The largest flood in Earth’s history burst through Gibraltar and Sicily and refilled the entire Mediterranean in just a few years
~ White Lotus: ‘the show’s depiction of sibling sexual behaviour is incredibly harmful’ – expert opinion
~ In trade war with the US, China holds a lot more cards than Trump may think − in fact, it might have a winning hand
~ LIVE on April 16: Voices from the Future
~ Pornography may be commonplace, but a growing body of research shows it causes lasting harm to the brain and relationships
~ ICE can now enter K-12 schools − here’s what educators should know about student rights and privacy
~ AI-generated images can exploit how your mind works − here’s why they fool you and how to spot them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter