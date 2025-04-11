White Lotus: ‘the show’s depiction of sibling sexual behaviour is incredibly harmful’ – expert opinion
By Sophie King-Hill, Associate Professor at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Kieran McCartan, Professor in Criminology, University of the West of England
This article contains spoilers for season three of The White Lotus
The White Lotus is a show where a lot of sex happens and many taboos are explored. For instance, in episode seven the impact on one character of watching his parents having sex as a child and how that affected his sexuality is talked about. Given all of this, it might seem like no big deal to feature an incest storyline, which this series did. But, as researchers of sibling sexual behaviour-abuse, we were particularly perturbed by the show’s take on this issue.
In episode five, we see holidaying…
