Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In trade war with the US, China holds a lot more cards than Trump may think − in fact, it might have a winning hand

By Linggong Kong, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Auburn University
Trump’s tariffs may hurt, but this time China holds more cards − and could turn the pressure into a strategic advantage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
