Tiny cut marks on animal bone fossils reveal that human ancestors were in Romania 1.95 million years ago
By Briana Pobiner, Research Scientist and Museum Educator, Smithsonian Institution
Sabrina Curran, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Ohio University
Virgil Drãgușin, Senior Scientist at the Emil Racoviță Institute of Speleology, Academia Română
Researchers reexamining fossils identified telltale marks made by human ancestors cutting meat from bones. The discovery pushes back the date hominins started living in Europe by 200,000 years.
- Friday, April 11, 2025