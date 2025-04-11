Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Roman governor ordered Jesus’ crucifixion – so why did many Christians blame Jews for centuries?

By Nathanael Andrade, Professor of History, Binghamton University, State University of New York
It’s a straightforward part of the Easter story: The Roman governor Pontius Pilate had Jesus of Nazareth killed by his soldiers. He imposed a sentence that Roman judges often inflicted on social subversives – crucifixion.

The New Testament Gospels say so. The Nicene Creed, one of Christianity’s key statements of faith, says Jesus “was crucified under Pontius Pilate.” The testimony…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pornography may be commonplace, but a growing body of research shows it causes lasting harm to the brain and relationships
~ ICE can now enter K-12 schools − here’s what educators should know about student rights and privacy
~ AI-generated images can exploit how your mind works − here’s why they fool you and how to spot them
~ Tiny cut marks on animal bone fossils reveal that human ancestors were in Romania 1.95 million years ago
~ White House plans for Alaskan oil and gas face some hurdles – including from Trump and the petroleum industry
~ Companies will still face pressure to manage for climate change, even as government rolls back US climate policy
~ Pikachu protesters, Studio Ghibli memes and the subversive power of cuteness
~ Citizenship voting requirement in SAVE Act has no basis in the Constitution – and ignores precedent that only states decide who gets to vote
~ Why it matters for European security if an American no longer commands Nato troops – by a former Trident sub commander
~ From brain Bluetooth to ‘full RoboCop’: where chip implants will be heading soon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter