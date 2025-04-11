Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From brain Bluetooth to ‘full RoboCop’: where chip implants will be heading soon

By Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems, Nottingham Trent University
With implants now capable of translating thoughts into words in just three seconds, the future is going to get very weird indeed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pornography may be commonplace, but a growing body of research shows it causes lasting harm to the brain and relationships
~ ICE can now enter K-12 schools − here’s what educators should know about student rights and privacy
~ AI-generated images can exploit how your mind works − here’s why they fool you and how to spot them
~ Tiny cut marks on animal bone fossils reveal that human ancestors were in Romania 1.95 million years ago
~ A Roman governor ordered Jesus’ crucifixion – so why did many Christians blame Jews for centuries?
~ White House plans for Alaskan oil and gas face some hurdles – including from Trump and the petroleum industry
~ Companies will still face pressure to manage for climate change, even as government rolls back US climate policy
~ Pikachu protesters, Studio Ghibli memes and the subversive power of cuteness
~ Citizenship voting requirement in SAVE Act has no basis in the Constitution – and ignores precedent that only states decide who gets to vote
~ Why it matters for European security if an American no longer commands Nato troops – by a former Trident sub commander
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter