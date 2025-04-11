To eradicate polio once and for all, we need a new vaccine – that’s what we’re working on
By Lee Sherry, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Infection and Immunity, University of Glasgow
Nicola Stonehouse, Professor in Molecular Virology, School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
Researchers are using virus-like particles to develop a safer, cheaper polio vaccine to help eradicate the disease once and for all.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 11, 2025