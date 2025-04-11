Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Manuscript sold for €300 is now attributed to Cyrano de Bergerac – but questions remain about the play’s authorship

By Alisa van de Haar, Assistant Professor in Historical French Literature, Leiden University
French researchers recently published an edition of a previously unknown 17th-century French play that they argue could be attributed to the French satirist and dramatist Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac.

Bibliophiles and literary historians like myself are rejoicing at this discovery, which sheds new light on 17th-century literary, political and libertine culture. However, questions remain regarding the authorship of the comedy.

Cyrano de Bergerac…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
