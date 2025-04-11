Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What lies ahead for South Korea after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol?

By Yoon Walker, PhD Candidate in the School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics, SOAS, University of London
South Korea’s constitutional court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach the country’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on April 4. The court stated that, by declaring martial law in December, Yoon had taken actions that were beyond the powers granted by South Korea’s constitution.

Yoon is also facing criminal charges for allegedly leading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
