Human Rights Observatory

Why Keir Starmer’s psychological profile is different from other prime ministers – and what it means for his dealings with Donald Trump

By Consuelo Thiers, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Edinburgh
The question “Who is Keir Starmer?” echoed across headlines before and after he took office in 2024. Despite leading the Labour party for years, his personality, leadership style and core motivations remained something of a mystery. Now in office, that question matters more than ever. In moments of crisis, a national leader’s psychology plays a decisive role.

The UK faces a difficult foreign policy landscape. Post-Brexit Britain is still rebuilding alliances amid economic strain and Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency has put a more transactional, Russia-friendly approach in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
